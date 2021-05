Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:53 Hits: 3

Micropollutants such as steroid hormones contaminate drinking water worldwide. Until now, easily scalable water treatment technologies that remove them efficiently and sustainably have been lacking. Scientists have developed a new chemical process for removing hormones. It takes advantage of the mechanisms of photocatalysis and transforms the pollutants into potentially safe oxidation products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210521115319.htm