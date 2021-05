Articles

Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

Environment and climate leaders from Group of Seven (G-7) countries, made up of several advanced economies, said Friday that they will aim to put restrictions on funding for international power produced from coal. “Recognising that continued...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/554782-g7-countries-commit-to-restrict-international-coal-funding