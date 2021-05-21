EPA Administrator Regan Presses for Action on Climate and Environmental Justice at G7 Environment Ministers Meeting

WASHINGTON (May 21,2021) — As part of President Biden’s commitments to multilateralism and action on the climate crisis, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan, together with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, wrapped up substantial discussions with G7 Climate and Environment Ministers today, hosted virtually by the United Kingdom. Building on President Biden’s Earth Day Leaders Summit on Climate, the G7 Ministers committed to a series of actions to reduce greenhouse gas pollution that also support economic opportunities and advance environmental justice.

“I’m proud to endorse the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers Statement, which includes concrete steps to combat the urgent threat of the climate crisis while lifting up vulnerable communities across the world,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our actions to address food waste and loss are reducing hunger in the United States while also reducing climate pollution. This is one of many ways the U.S. will continue to lead on today’s critical environmental challenges, while reaching out and sharing best practices with countries around the world.”

The G7 Alliance on Resource Efficiency Food Loss and Waste Case Studies provide guidance and best practices for reducing lost and wasted food which account for an estimated 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions at a time of increasing food insecurity in the U.S. and globally.

In endorsing the Ocean Navigation Plan, the United States and our G7 partners reinforced that the need to conserve our oceans has never been more urgent, and thatour decisions will be led by science. The Ocean Navigation Plan will guide scientific cooperation on ocean science as our oceans warm due to climate change.

The G7 Climate and Environment Ministers also established an expert group, supported by the International Community of Zoonosis, which will bring together the world’s scientific leaders in zoonotic and emerging diseases, biodiversity loss, health, environment, and food safety to improve the global response to COVID-19 and zoonotic diseases.

Administrator Regan will meet again in July with Environment Ministers during the G20 Climate and Environment Ministers meeting hosted by Italy.