Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 06:00 Hits: 3

On this week’s show: pairing therapy with ecstasy for post-traumatic stress disorder is key, and why it’s important to track effects on moms when early childhood development intervention programs are underway

Read more https://www.sciencemag.org/podcast/ecstasy-plus-therapy-ptsd-and-effects-early-childhood-development-programs-mothers