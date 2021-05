Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

Within the next decade, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles. That possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate lessons learned from the current pandemic on how our body's immunity changes over time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520174200.htm