NRDC: On the Road to a Zero-Emission Future

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is visiting a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan today, as the company prepares to unveil a new electric-drive F-150 pickup truck.

The following is a statement from Luke Tonachel, director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The best-selling vehicle in America now has an electric-drive option, demonstrating that automakers can, in fact, go further.

“To ensure that building these cleaner vehicles creates good, domestic jobs, we need ambitious investments in charging stations, incentives for pollution-free cars and trucks, and measures to build out a domestic battery and parts supply chain. Enacting President Biden’s American Jobs Plan will put us on the road to accomplishing these goals.

“We also need strong clean car standards to guarantee that these innovative vehicles get off the design board and into driveways. The automakers should come together with the Biden administration to put the Obama-era standards back in place and enact new rules to transition to all zero emissions vehicles by 2035.”

