Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 5

Scientists have revealed a single microscopic defect called a 'twin' in a soft-block copolymer using an advanced electron microscopy technique. This defect may be exploited in the future to create materials with novel acoustic and photonic properties.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210519163631.htm