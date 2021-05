Articles

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) on Wednesday chastised oil company executives who declined her invitation to testify before the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, saying they “declined to answer to the American people.”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/554387-porter-oil-ceo-no-shows-at-oversight-hearing-declined-to-answer-to