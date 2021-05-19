NRDC’s Shahyd Testifies on Clean Energy Tax Policy

WASHINGTON – The devastating conditions in Jackson, Miss., Flint, Mich., and other cities demonstrate the need for changes in federal tax policy to bring about a fairer, more equitable and cleaner nation, an NRDC expert is telling lawmakers today.

Khalil Shahyd, a senior policy advisor for equity, environment and just communities at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), is testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee on the overlapping crises facing cities and their residents.

“Congress has the chance to help alleviate some of these crises, by utilizing the tax code to repair and upgrade infrastructure, support energy efficient, healthy and affordable housing, deploy more clean energy and clean vehicles, and ensure that good jobs are spread across our society,” he said.

Shahyd highlighted a number of specific tax changes necessary, including:

Renew tax credits for energy efficient new homes (section 45L of the tax code) , and for existing home energy retrofits (section 25C) ;

, and for existing home energy retrofits ; Couple renewable energy and energy efficiency tax incentives with the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit ;

; Provide a long-term, full-value extension of the Production Tax Credit and Investment Tax Credit , while establishing ITC credits for transmission lines and energy storage and ensuring that these credits can be utilized using a direct pay option;

, while establishing ITC credits for transmission lines and energy storage and ensuring that these credits can be utilized using a direct pay option; Expand, extend and eliminate the automaker cap for the electric vehicle tax incentive, while upgrading the charging incentive.

