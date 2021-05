Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 15:48 Hits: 10

Scientists examining the remains of 36 bubonic plague victims from a 16th century mass grave in Germany have found the first evidence that evolutionary adaptive processes, driven by the disease, may have conferred immunity on later generations of people from the region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210518114827.htm