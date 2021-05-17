The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New technology converts waste plastics to jet fuel in an hour

Researchers have developed an innovative way to convert plastics to ingredients for jet fuel and other valuable products, making it easier and more cost effective to reuse plastics. The researchers in their reaction were able to convert 90% of plastic to jet fuel and other valuable hydrocarbon products within an hour at moderate temperatures and to easily fine-tune the process to create the products that they want.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210517124937.htm

