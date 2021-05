Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 16:49 Hits: 4

New research provides the best evidence to date into the timing of how our early Milky Way came together, including the merger with a key satellite galaxy. Using relatively new methods in astronomy, the researchers were able to identify the most precise ages currently possible for a sample of about a hundred red giant stars in the galaxy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210517124938.htm