Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 14:52 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court on Monday backed a bid by major players in the oil and gas industry to undo a lower court’s decision that kept the city of Baltimore’s lawsuit against them in state court. The justices ruled 7-1 that the 4th Circuit Court of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553854-supreme-court-sides-with-big-oil-bid-to-undo-ruling-keeping