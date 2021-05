Articles

A randomized double-blind controlled trial of convalescent plasma for adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19 found that mortality at 28 days in the treatment arm was half the rate seen in the control arm (12.6 percent vs. 24.6 percent), although treatment was not associated with other improvements in clinical status.

