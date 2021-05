Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

3D-printable gels with improved and highly controlled properties can be created by merging micro- and nano-sized networks of the same materials harnessed from seaweed. The findings could have applications in biomedical materials - think of biological scaffolds for growing cells - and soft robotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210514134142.htm