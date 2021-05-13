The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hidden processes at work in the hearts of large stars revealed

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Astronomers commonly refer to massive stars as the chemical factories of the Universe. They generally end their lives in spectacular supernovae, events that forge many of the elements on the periodic table. How elemental nuclei mix within these enormous stars has a major impact on our understanding of their evolution prior to their explosion. It also represents the largest uncertainty for scientists studying their structure and evolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513123929.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version