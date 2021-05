Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021

In a new study, researchers evaluated the immunogenicity of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in pregnant and lactating women who received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, finding that both triggered immune responses.

