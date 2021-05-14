Few realistic scenarios left to limit global warming to 1.5°C

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:40 Hits: 5

Of the over 400 climate scenarios assessed in the 1.5°C report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), only around 50 scenarios avoid significantly overshooting 1.5°C. Of those only around 20 make realistic assumptions on mitigation options, for instance the rate and scale of carbon removal from the atmosphere or extent of tree planting, a new study shows. All 20 scenarios need to pull at least one mitigation lever at 'challenging' rather than 'reasonable' levels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210514134042.htm