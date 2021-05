Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 May 2021

Scientists provide new evidence that modern plate tectonics, a defining feature of Earth and its unique ability to support life, emerged roughly 3.6 billion years ago. The study uses zircons, the oldest minerals ever found on Earth, to peer back into the planet's ancient past.

