As global climate shifts, forests' futures may be caught in the wind

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

Forests' ability to adapt to the disruptions wrought by climate change may depend, in part, on the eddies and swirls of global wind currents, suggests a new study. The study compared global wind patterns with previously published genetic data of nearly 100 tree and shrub species collected from forests around the world, finding significant correlations between wind speed and direction and genetic diversity throughout our planet's forests.

