Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 00:11 Hits: 6

Can you feel the heat? To a thermal camera, which measures infrared radiation, the heat that we can feel is visible, like the heat of a traveler in an airport with a fever or the cold of a leaky window or door in the winter. Researchers report a theoretical way of mimicking thermal objects or making objects invisible to thermal measurements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511201136.htm