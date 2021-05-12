The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earthworms could help reduce antibiotic resistance genes in soil

Earthworms improve the soil by aerating it, breaking down organic matter and mineralizing nutrients. Now, researchers have dug up another possible role: reducing the number and relative abundance of antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) in soils from diverse ecosystems. These results imply that earthworms could be a natural, sustainable solution to addressing the global issue of antibiotic resistance, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512083424.htm

