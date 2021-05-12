The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brand new physics of superconducting metals refuted by physicists

Scientists have demonstrated that other physicists' recent 'discovery' of the field effect in superconductors is nothing but hot electrons after all. A team of scientists have found new and compelling evidence that the observation of the field effect in superconducting metals by another group can be explained by a simple mechanism involving the injection of the electrons, without the need for novel physics.

