Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:55 Hits: 11

Researchers have made what is believed to be the smallest state-of-the-art RFID chip, which should drive down the cost of RFID tags. In addition, the chip's design makes it possible to embed RFID tags into high value chips, such as computer chips, boosting supply chain security for high-end technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512115531.htm