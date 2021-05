Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:55 Hits: 11

A new method called Progressive Mechanoporation makes it possible to mechanically disrupt the membranes of cells for a short time period and let drugs or genes inside cells. In this way, researchers can test new therapies more easily than before.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512115555.htm