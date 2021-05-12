Scaling down Ionic Transistors to the ultimate limit

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Researchers have developed an atomic-scale ion transistor based on electrically gated graphene channels of around 3 angstrom width which demonstrated highly selective ion transport. They also found that ions move a hundred times faster in such a tiny channel than they do in bulk water. This breakthrough leads to highly switchable ultrafast ion transport that can find important applications in electrochemical and biomedical applications.

