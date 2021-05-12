Untangling the brain: new research offers hope for Alzheimer's disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:56 Hits: 9

In a new study, researchers investigate tangles in the brain -- pathologies not only characteristic of Alzheimer's but other neurodegenerative conditions as well. The research homes in on a particular protein known as Rbbp7, whose dysregulation appears linked to the eventual formation of tau protein tangles and the rampant cell death associated with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512115611.htm