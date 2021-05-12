EPA redesignates Logan (Cache County), Utah to attainment for Clean Air standards for fine particulates

News Releases from Region 08

Milestone in Utah’s air quality improvement efforts

Logan, Utah -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today took final action to redesignate the air quality status of the Logan (Cache County), Utah nonattainment area as “attainment” for the fine particulate matter (or PM2.5) National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) under the Clean Air Act. The area has been designated a nonattainment area for fine particulates since 2009.

“Today, based on an evaluation of monitoring data and the State of Utah’s detailed plans for continued progress, EPA is pleased to redesignate the Logan and Cache County area as attaining Clean Air Act standards for fine particulate pollution,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Debra H. Thomas. “This milestone was earned by many and reflects years of hard work to reduce emissions of this harmful pollutant. We commend our state and local partners on the achievement and look forward to continued progress in securing cleaner air for Utah’s communities.”

On February 26, 2021, EPA proposed to approve the State of Utah’s request to redesignate the Logan, Utah nonattainment area to attainment for the 2006 24-hour PM 2.5 standard based on monitoring data indicating attainment of the standard since 2015. EPA also proposed to approve related State Implementation Plan (SIP) revisions for the area submitted by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on November 5, 2019 and January 13, 2020. Today’s action finalizes the area’s redesignation to attainment as well as the approval of those plans, including a detailed PM2.5 maintenance plan to ensure continued compliance with air quality standards.

EPA Region 10, which includes the state of Idaho, has proposed a separate action to redesignate the Idaho portion (part of Franklin County) of the Logan, Utah-Idaho nonattainment area to attainment for fine particulate standards. Final action will be taken by Region 10 independent of today’s EPA Region 8 redesignation for the Logan, Utah area.

Under the Clean Air Act, EPA continues to evaluate and address air quality concerns in Utah, including areas addressing PM2.5 challenges, in partnership with Utah DEQ. In November 2020, EPA proposed redesignating two additional PM2.5 nonattainment areas in Utah, Provo and Salt Lake City, to attainment status. EPA is currently evaluating data and public comments related to this proposal and expects to make a final determination on the attainment status of these areas in upcoming months.

For more on EPA and particulate matter visit: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/particulate-matter-pm-basics