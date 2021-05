Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 11

Considered extinct as a breeding species in the early 2000s, the Saker Falcon was recovered when the first active nest from the new history of the species in Bulgaria was discovered in 2018, built by two birds that were reintroduced back in 2015.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511123906.htm