Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:13 Hits: 16

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday warned against “hoarding” gasoline amid increasing shortages, echoing similar comments from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday. “This is a time to be sensible and to be safe,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553137-biden-officials-warn-against-hoarding-gasoline-amid-shortages