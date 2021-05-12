EPA Rescinds Rule on Guidance Documents

Category: Environment Hits: 3
WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule rescinding an October 18, 2020, rulemaking that established procedures for issuing, modifying, withdrawing, and using guidance documents. This final rule restores EPA’s ability to provide timely guidance on which the public can confidently rely.
“By rescinding the internal rule on guidance, EPA will restore the flexibilities needed to effectively address urgent public health, safety, and environmental challenges, so we can effectively deliver on our mission,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
EPA has historically employed procedures for public transparency and involvement in the development of all agency actions, including guidance, and will continue these practices. Specifically:
The final rule will be effective when it is published in the Federal Register.
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-rescinds-rule-guidance-documents