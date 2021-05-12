The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA to resume soil cleanup at the DePue Superfund site in DePue, Illinois

News Releases from Region 05

The agency will host a virtual open house on May 20 to discuss the upcoming cleanup and sampling

05/12/2021

CHICAGO (May 12, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual open house on Thursday, May 20, to answer questions about residential cleanup and soil sampling activities set to begin this month at the DePue/New Jersey Zinc/Mobil Chemical Co. Superfund site in DePue, Illinois. Residents will also have an opportunity to sign up for soil sampling at their homes. The agency will remove the contaminated soil and replace it with clean soil.

A zinc smelter and a fertilizer plant formerly operated at the 950-acre DePue Superfund site. Last year, EPA began cleaning up soil in the surrounding residential area that was   contaminated with metals including zinc, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium and copper.

Residents can join the meeting at any time during the hours below:

When:            Thursday, May 20

Time:             Noon – 5 p.m.

To join:          Online: https://bit.ly/3nb2w6R, or, by phone: 312-667-5632, conference ID: 685 668 604#[1]

To learn more, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/depue-newjersey-zinc[2].

