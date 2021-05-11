Nez Perce Tribe, Region IV Development Association of Idaho are selected for $600k in EPA “Brownfields” redevelopment funding

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 7

EPA: Funds will be used to assess, plan cleanups to rejuvenate formerly contaminated properties

SEATTLE - The Nez Perce Tribe and the Region IV Development Association are celebrating the announcement of their selection for funding under EPA’s Brownfields Assessment Grant program. Each selectee will be awarded $300,000 in funding for their project, following submission of comprehensive work plans.

In EPA’s Region 10 (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington), a total of nine projects have been selected to receive $4.1 million in EPA funding, Nationwide, 151 communities are selected to receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in EPA Brownfields funding . Brownfields grants often spark robust local and regional redevelopment campaigns, helping to build stronger neighborhoods and spurring local economies.

Michelle Pirzadeh, EPA Acting Regional Administrator in Seattle, is pleased to announce the agency’s most recent round of Brownfields investments in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

“It’s really all about our tribal, state and local partners,” Pirzadeh said. “The Pacific Northwest and Alaska have enthusiastically embraced Brownfields redevelopment and its positive community impact. Time and time again, we see how strong local leadership coupled with the infusion of federal funds can breathe new life into idle properties.”

EPA Assessment Brownfield Grants provide funding to carry out a range of eligible assessment and cleanup planning activities within a proposed target area, such as a neighborhood, a number of neighboring towns, a district, a corridor, a shared planning area or a census tract. Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program has grown into a proven, results-oriented program that has changed the way communities address and manage contaminated property.

Idaho Selectees:

Assessment Grant $300,000

EPA has selected the Nez Perce Tribe for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct four Phase I and four Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to develop two cleanup plans and conduct community involvement activities. Assessment activities will focus on the Clearwater River corridor target area within the Nez Perce Reservation. Priority sites include a closed fueling station, an automobile junkyard and gravel mine, three unused lumber mills, and several blighted unoccupied buildings. CONTACT: Mr. Ken Clark Director, Water Resources Division Phone: (208) 843-7368 ext. 3903

Region IV Development Association, South Central Idaho

Assessment Grant $300,000

EPA has selected the Region IV Development Association for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct eight Phase I and nine Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to develop two cleanup plans, one reuse plan, and support community outreach activities. Assessment activities will focus on sites in nine counties in south central Idaho. High priority sites include the Globe Feed and Seed site, which is a former produce shipping center located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, and the Historic Shubert Theater, which was built in 1920. Additional priority sites include the Santo Steel Recycling Yard, B&B Market gas station, Teeter Wrecking Yard, and the Old Kodiak Northwest gas station. CONTACT: Ms. Georgia Dimick, Disaster Recovery Manager Phone: (208) 732-5727 ext. 3003

# # #

EPA’s Region 10 serves communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 Tribal Nations. Learn more about EPA’s work in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest at: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-10-pacific-northwest .

