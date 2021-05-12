How fasting diets could harm future generations

Category: Environment Hits: 4New research which shows that fasting diets could harm the health of future generations. Fasting diets have risen in popularity in recent years, however little is known about the long-term impact of these diets, particularly for future generations. The new study reveals that reduced food intake in roundworms has a detrimental effect on three generations of offspring - particularly when those descendants have access to unlimited food.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511201128.htm