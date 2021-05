Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 12:58 Hits: 3

In a small study, 82 percent of the college athletes with COVID-19 had symptoms, of which the majority were mild and did not require treatment. Further screening via cardiac MRI of the 4 percent of athletes identified with heart abnormalities found no heart damage or inflammation. All athletes resumed regular training and competition without difficulty after recovering from COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510085854.htm