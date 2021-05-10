The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Managing children's weight, blood pressure and cholesterol protects brain function mid-life

Having high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or obesity from childhood through middle age were linked to poorer brain function by middle age. These cardiovascular risk factors were linked with low memory, learning, visual processing, attention span, and reaction and movement time. Strategies to prevent heart disease and stroke should begin in childhood to promote better brain health by middle age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510085857.htm

