Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 20:14 Hits: 4

Engineers develop a new version of their wireless implant that allows for multiple stimulators to be programmed and magnetically powered from a single transmitter outside the body. The implants could be used to treat spinal cord injuries or as pacemakers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510161437.htm