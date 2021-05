Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 21:54 Hits: 9

Two endangered Mexican gray wolves and their future offspring will be housed at the southern New Mexico ranch that belongs to media mogul Ted Turner.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) said it was partnering with Ladder Ranch in an effort to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552738-endangered-wolves-to-be-housed-at-ted-turner-ranch-in-new-mexico