EPA Fines Scranton Manufacturing Company Inc. for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in Iowa

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., May 10, 2021) - Scranton Manufacturing Company Inc. has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $50,208 to resolve violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The Scranton, Iowa, company manufactures truck equipment and, as alleged by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), violated multiple federal regulations intended to protect workers and the public from exposure to the toxic and/or ignitable waste it generated.

According to EPA, Scranton Manufacturing qualified as a “large quantity generator” of hazardous waste but was failing to meet requirements of a facility producing that much waste. The company failed to prepare a contingency plan to respond to emergencies; failed to make arrangements with all local emergency responders in the event of a release or threat of a release of a hazardous waste; and failed to complete all staff training requirements. Because the company failed to meet these requirements, it was operating as an unpermitted hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility.

In response to the inspection findings, Scranton Manufacturing agreed to take the necessary steps to return its facility to compliance.

Exposure to the kinds of waste produced by Scranton Manufacturing may lead to injury or death if ingested or absorbed. Federal law requires facilities that generate hazardous wastes to identify the waste and implement safe generation, handling, transportation, and disposal practices.

Learn more about EPA’s programs that protect people from exposure to hazardous waste.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7