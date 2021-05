Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 10

Depressive symptoms are more common in teenage girls than in their male peers. However, boys' mental health appears to be affected more if they suffer from obesity. Irrespective of gender, bullying is a considerably greater risk factor than overweight for developing depressive symptoms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210507112020.htm