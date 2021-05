Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 0

Plants are unparalleled in their ability to capture carbon from the air, but this benefit is temporary. Researchers have proposed a more permanent, and even useful, fate for this captured carbon by turning plants into a valuable industrial material called silicon carbide (SiC). A new study from scientists quantifies this process with more detail than ever before.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506163626.htm