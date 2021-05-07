How we retrieve our knowledge about the world

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

In order to find our way in the world, we classify it into concepts, such as 'telephone'. Until now, it was unclear how the brain retrieves these when we only encounter the word and don't perceive the objects directly. Scientists have now developed a model of how the brain processes abstract knowledge. They found that depending on which features one concentrates on, the corresponding brain regions go into action.

