Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:15 Hits: 13

Biden administration officials on Thursday released a new report detailing how they want to achieve the president's goal of conserving 30 percent of the country's lands and waters by 2030, focusing on voluntary and locally led efforts instead of a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552043-biden-officials-endorse-meeting-conservation-goals-through