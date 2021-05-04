EPA Reaches Settlement with CSL Behring of Illinois to Improve Risk Management Program

CHICAGO (May 4, 2021) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a settlement with CSL Behring, LLC of Bradley, Illinois, that will improve the company’s implementation of its Risk Management Program and includes a civil penalty of $527,144 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

CSL Behring is engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of blood-plasma based medical therapies at its Bradley facility. After inspecting the facility, EPA alleged multiple violations of the Risk Management Program requirements under the Clean Air Act. Facilities that use certain hazardous substances are required to develop a Risk Management Plan and implement a Risk Management Program to protect human health and the environment. EPA alleged the company failed to develop written operating procedures for safely conducting activities, implement a mechanical integrity program, implement an emergency response program with instructions on the use of relevant equipment, and meet recordkeeping requirements.

EPA and CSL Behring have entered into a consent agreement and final order resolving these alleged violations. To date, CSL Behring has taken steps to comply with the Risk Management Program requirements by hiring additional personnel to implement. The company will also pay a civil penalty of $527,144 to the U.S. government.

