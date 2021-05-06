Defective epithelial barriers linked to two billion chronic diseases

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Humans are exposed to a variety of toxins and chemicals every day. According to the epithelial barrier hypothesis, exposure to many of these substances damages the epithelium, the thin layer of cells that covers the surface of our skin, lungs and intestine. Defective epithelial barriers have been linked to a rise in almost two billion allergic, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105352.htm