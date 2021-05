Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:53 Hits: 3

To make drugs and their development safer for children, researchers have developed a method that could help determine safe drug doses more quickly. In their study, the team created a model of how organs develop that is more data-driven and consequently less prone to bias.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105357.htm