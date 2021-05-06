Zero to hero: Overlooked material could help reduce our carbon footprint

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:54 Hits: 3

Reducing the amount of CO2 in our environment is crucial for mitigating climate change and needs materials that can adsorb CO2 from air under ambient conditions. In a new study, scientists explore the CO2 adsorption properties of zeolite, which has been overlooked in this regard, and report an unprecedented selective adsorption behavior in the extremely lower pressure region and at room temperature, paving the way for its future applications in air purification.

