Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:54 Hits: 4

Among younger adults visiting the emergency department for chest pain, women may be getting the short end of the stick. Compared with men of similar age, women were triaged less urgently, waited longer to be seen, and were less likely to undergo basic tests or be hospitalized or admitted for observation to diagnose a heart attack, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105435.htm