Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:55 Hits: 3

A study designed to enroll an equal number of Black and white men with advanced prostate cancer confirms key findings that have been evident in retrospective analyses and suggest potential new avenues for treating Black patients who disproportionately die of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105504.htm