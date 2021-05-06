The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shining new light on stepparent fairy-tale stereotype

Although the fairy tale of the wicked stepmother is a tale as old as time, the effects of blending children with their new stepfamilies may not be as grim as once thought. In fact, new research shows that stepchildren are not at a disadvantage compared to their peers from single-parent households and actually experience better outcomes than their half-siblings -- good news for the more than 113 million Americans that are part of a step-relationship.

